3-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say

The Collierville Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon.
(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) -The Collierville Police Department has confirmed that the 3-year-old who was in critical condition after suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound died Monday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting outside of Harbor Freight on Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the 3-year-old victim found the firearm inside of a vehicle and accidentally shot himself.

The child was not alone at the time and was in the company of family.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to his family,” the police department said in a social media statement.

This is an ongoing investigation.

