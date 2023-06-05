2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron child struck by car, suffers ‘minor injuries,’ police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed a child was hit by a car and suffered minor injuries in a residential neighborhood.

The incident happened on May 27 in the area of Battles Avenue and 22nd Street SW, according to APD.

APD said Facebook post regarding the incident was being circulated through the community, so officers opened an investigation.

“The police department takes all matters of public safety very seriously; especially matters involving children,” APD stated.

Officers determined that the child ran into the roadway, directly in the path of an oncoming car, said APD.

An independent witness told officers a similar account of events, according to APD.

APD said that the driver was not issued a citation “based on the facts and circumstances.”

New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
Cleveland City Council expected to approve the city’s first designated outdoor drinking area
Elyria parent that maced 2 principals indicted in Lorain County