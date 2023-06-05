2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron man wanted for child sex crimes on the run after 16-year-old found at his apartment

John White
John White(Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Monday asked for the community’s assistance in locating an Akron man wanted for child sex crimes.

U.S. Marshals said John White, 38, is wanted for two counts of rape, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of gross sexual imposition of a minor.

Court records say the charges come after an incident on May 7.

Marshals said police recovered a 16-year-old from his apartment.

Officials said White is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

White is known to frequent the Cleveland and Akron area.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

