Amherst police step up patrol after underage kids misbehave in businesses

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Typically, the Sandstone Coffee House on Park Avenue in Amherst is quiet place for people to enjoy a sip and meet up.

But lately, management says things have been out of control with underage kids causing havoc.

“We were finding pens in our toilets, just last week there were kids that brought in water guns last day of school and they were spraying our bathroom walls so they’re just not behaving the way they need to be,” said manager Anna Wallace. “We actually had a parent of one of our regular kids come in concerned for her son’s safety.”

After the incidents escalated, she and some of the other business owners in downtown Amherst decided to act, putting up signs that restricting how many people under the age of 18 can come inside the business without adult supervision.

Several business owners also called Amherst police and officers agreed to step up patrols and do walkthroughs.

“The signs seem to be keeping them away but there have been instances where the police have had to be involved. They just don’t listen when you tell them they can’t stay and it’s not great for business when the police have to escort them away,” said Wallace.

Many businesses in Amherst have restrictions: no more than 2 individuals under the age of 18 are allowed inside without adult supervision. (WOIO-TV)

12-year-old Isabella tells 19 News it’s sad it had to come to this.

“Kids are very bad, they steal from Sugar Buzz, I see why they have all the signs up and everything,” she said.

But one woman told 19 News, the parents have to do better.

She’s witnessed too many leaving their kids unsupervised and feels like some parents feel businesses are daycares.

“They drop them off and they’re just sitting here,” said Bernadette Hairned. “I really feel strongly that that’s what has to change.”

Amherst police said these extra patrols are just one way to ensure there won’t be any problems entering the summer months, when many students are out of school.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.