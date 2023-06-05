2 Strong 4 Bullies
Baby birds who fell out of nest rescued by Cuyahoga Falls firefighters

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - You’ve heard of the firefighters saving a cat stuck in a tree cliché... But rather than getting an animal down, Cuyahoga Falls first responders helped two baby birds get back up where they belong.

The rescue mission happened on June 3 when the baby birds fell out of their nest.

The firefighters were unable to get to the nest, so they placed the birds in a safe, shaded space on an adjoining surface of the roof where their mama can find them, firefighters said.

“We can’t always help animals in distress when requested, but if we can safely and effectively make the situation better, we will!” Cuyahoga Falls Fire Fighters Union Local 494 stated.

Firefighters shared this photo of Ladder 5′s C-Shift saving the day for their new feathered friends.

