Canton residents jump from burning home; firefighters rescue 4 pets

By Anna Goldberg
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters say the Cleveland Clinic and the Humane Society are providing care Monday to both human and animal victims of a fire that consumed a Cherry Avenue home.

When the Canton Fire Department arrived on scene at 8:17 a.m., the two occupants of the home had jumped from a second story window, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

However, firefighters say four family members still remained inside: two dogs and two cats.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and successfully rescue all four animals, all of which survived, according to the department.

Emergency personnel took a 22-year-old woman and 26-year-old man to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, and the two cats were revived by medics and transported to the Humane Society.

The dogs were picked up by family members.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Canton firefighters provide medical care to both human and animal victim of fire.(Source: Canton Fire Department)

19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
9-year-old Cleveland gun violence victim’s $5K wheelchair stolen, community donates
19 News 4-4:30 p.m.
Police warn Willoughby Hills residents of multiple vehicle break-ins early Sunday morning