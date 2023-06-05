Car dives into Trumbull County neighborhood pond

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver walked away unscathed after crashing their car into a neighborhood pond, the Champion Township Fire Department confirmed.

The accident happened in the 6300 block of Oakhill Drive around 3 p.m. on June 4, CTFD stated.

CTFD confirmed paramedics assessed the driver on scene, and they did not report any injuries.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office sent their Dive Team to help get the car out of the water.

Authorities did not confirm what led to the car crashing into the pond.

The Champion Township Fire Department and Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office shared these photos of the scene:

