Cleveland City Council expected to approve the city’s first designated outdoor drinking area

(WOIO-TV)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council members are expected to approve the city’s first designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA) at their meeting Monday evening.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb sponsored the the ordinance.

Adults 21 years old or older will be able to get a special DORA cup for alcohol and be able to walk around outside with it on East 4th Street between Prospect and Euclid Avenues.

The DORA will be available every day from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m.

The restaurant and bars will also add recycling containers on the street for the cups.

You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a...
You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a specially marked cup.(Tony Geftos)

If it passes, the ordinance will got into effect as soon as Bibb signs it.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

