Cleveland Fire: Arson investigation underway at old CMSD high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire officials confirmed they are investigating a potential arson attack at an old Cleveland high school.

The fire occurred at around 5 p.m. at the old John F. Kennedy High School, located at 17100 Harvard Ave.

Officials confirmed nobody was injured in the fire.

Lt. Mike Norman confirmed the fire was caused by an arson attack.

Officials have not identified any suspects or made any arrests.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.