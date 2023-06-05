Cleveland Heights celebrates Pride Month

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights plans on celebrating Pride Month by visibly supporting their LGBTQ+ neighbors, friends, and family.

This includes:

• Raising eight Progress Pride flags outside city buildings

• Re-installing ten freshly painted Pride-themed benches in Cleveland Heights’ parks

• Installing two new Pride-themed crosswalks--at the entrances to Cain Park (Lee/Superior and S. Taylor/Superior)

• Repainting the Pride crosswalk at Kildare and Cedar (in front of Heights High)

The city also will hold its first Pride Month event, Pride in the Park, from Noon-4:00 pm, on June 24, at Cain Park.

