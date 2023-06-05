2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Heights celebrates Pride Month

(MGN image)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights plans on celebrating Pride Month by visibly supporting their LGBTQ+ neighbors, friends, and family.

This includes:

• Raising eight Progress Pride flags outside city buildings

• Re-installing ten freshly painted Pride-themed benches in Cleveland Heights’ parks

• Installing two new Pride-themed crosswalks--at the entrances to Cain Park (Lee/Superior and S. Taylor/Superior)

• Repainting the Pride crosswalk at Kildare and Cedar (in front of Heights High)

The city also will hold its first Pride Month event, Pride in the Park, from Noon-4:00 pm, on June 24, at Cain Park.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
Asian Lantern Festival returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19
Man pleads guilty to killing a Bedford dad, son