Cleveland Police: Driver flees after crashing into RTA bus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officials confirmed a driver fled the scene after slamming into an RTA bus on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning.

Cleveland police confirmed the 1:45 a.m. crash happened at the intersection of E. 93rd Street and Union Avenue, bordering the Kinsman and Union Miles neighborhoods.

Officials said nobody was hurt, but the SUV involved in the crash burst into flames and the RTA bus suffered minor damages.

19 News crews caught the aftermath of the crash.

Officials confirmed the driver of the SUV left the scene of the crash on foot.

Officials said the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for more details.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.