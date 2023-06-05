2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for driver involved in deadly hit and run accident

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in finding the driver involved in a fatal hit and run accident on Sunday evening.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of St. Clair Ave.

Police said the 64-year-old victim was walking south across the street, not in a crosswalk, when he was struck by a westbound Volvo SUV.

According to police, the driver of the Volvo was travelling well in excess of the 35 MPH speed limit.

After the accident, the driver fled and remains on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

