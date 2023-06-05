2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Community rallies behind 9-year-old Cleveland gun violence victim after theft of $5K wheelchair

By Katie Tercek
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Support has begun to pour in from the community for gun violence victim, Alaya Brown.

Brown was 2-years-old when someone shot her in the head during a drive-by shooting outside her grandma’s house in Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood.

The shooting left Brown paralyzed.

The now 9-year-old depends on a wheelchair, which her family says is estimated to cost nearly $5,000.

9-year-old Cleveland gun violence victim’s $5K wheelchair stolen, community donates
9-year-old Cleveland gun violence victim’s $5K wheelchair stolen, community donates(Source: Family)

Last month, police said the family’s Kia was stolen from E. 119th.

Her special stroller was inside, and the items have yet to be returned.

Larry Howard saw Brown’s story on 19 News.

He said after seeing that, he and his wife had to do step up, and help.

“I thought it was such a tragedy and the trauma that she’s experienced as well as her family over these years and to have the medical facilities that she used daily taken from her,” said Howard.

Howard said they plan to donate money so Brown can get a new wheelchair.

“We appreciate it because this has been one hell of a nightmare for us. One just one. No one deserves to go through this,” said Brown’s grandmother, Gwen Curry.

Cleveland Police are still looking for who took the car, asking anyone with information to give them a call.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
Canton firefighters provide medical care to both human and animal victim of fire.
Canton residents jump from burning home; firefighters rescue 4 pets
19 News 4-4:30 p.m.
Police warn Willoughby Hills residents of multiple vehicle break-ins early Sunday morning