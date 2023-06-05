Community rallies behind 9-year-old Cleveland gun violence victim after theft of $5K wheelchair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Support has begun to pour in from the community for gun violence victim, Alaya Brown.

Brown was 2-years-old when someone shot her in the head during a drive-by shooting outside her grandma’s house in Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood.

The shooting left Brown paralyzed.

The now 9-year-old depends on a wheelchair, which her family says is estimated to cost nearly $5,000.

9-year-old Cleveland gun violence victim’s $5K wheelchair stolen, community donates (Source: Family)

Last month, police said the family’s Kia was stolen from E. 119th.

Her special stroller was inside, and the items have yet to be returned.

Larry Howard saw Brown’s story on 19 News.

He said after seeing that, he and his wife had to do step up, and help.

“I thought it was such a tragedy and the trauma that she’s experienced as well as her family over these years and to have the medical facilities that she used daily taken from her,” said Howard.

Howard said they plan to donate money so Brown can get a new wheelchair.

“We appreciate it because this has been one hell of a nightmare for us. One just one. No one deserves to go through this,” said Brown’s grandmother, Gwen Curry.

Cleveland Police are still looking for who took the car, asking anyone with information to give them a call.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.