Elyria parent that maced 2 principals indicted in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A grand jury in the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas voted to indict the parent that maced the principal and assistant principal at an Elyria elementary school in April.

Court records say the grand jury on June 1 charged Jessica Houze with two counts of fifth-degree felonious assault and one count of fourth-degree misdemeanor trespassing.

According to officials with the Elyria City School District, Assistant Principal Katie Huff was standing at the front door of Hamilton Elementary in the 1200 block of Middle Ave. just before 9 a.m. when the mom approached.

The 27-year-old mom was cursing and using aggressive body language, said school officials.

Huff moved away from the parent and continued to get students into the school and Principal Joel Melvin joined her at the door.

While they were standing in the doorway, the parent sprayed the substance into the eyes of Melvin and then turned the can towards Huff, said school officials.

One neighbor who chose to remain anonymous spoke to 19 News. “That’s something you’re showing your kids...how are you teaching your kids? That’s just wrong,” she said.

No students were in the area at the time.

School officials said the principals were able to close the door and keep the parent out of the building.

Huff was not injured, but Melvin did experience some side effects. Elyria school officials told 19 News that both principals returned to the school on Wednesday.

School officials have also not confirmed what led up to the incident, although they explained it may have stemmed from a potential incident on a school bus that Houze looked to discuss with school leaders.

No court date has been set.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

