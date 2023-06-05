Farmers in Lorain County seeing effects of dry weather

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Without any rain lately, we wanted to know what local farmers are doing about it, and if their crops are starting to feel the effects.

“You don’t have to be an apple farmer to see that that guy’s not real happy,” said Hillcrest Orchards Owner Bill Dodd, referring to one of his apple trees.

Dodd is already seeing an impact on his younger apple trees.

That’s why he jumped into action to hook up his irrigation system this week, all sourced from his own pond.

Think of it like an IV drip for trees.

Dodd said it’s crucial for the younger trees that don’t have access to water storage, and while it’s certainly an investment, it’s what’s keeping his farm going right now.

“We’re dealing with mother nature and as a businessman, you have to try to control as many things as you can,” said Dodd. “Particularly in farming, you can’t control the weather, so you do the best you can to foresee things like this.”

Just as important as managing, adjusting.

Dodd delayed planting his corn and pumpkin until we get a big rain.

“Because its been so dry were like, ehh, let’s wait because we don’t want to have to do all that work and have it not come out of the ground,” said Dodd.

Dodd says ultimately, they won’t know the full effect this drought has had on their crops until harvest season.

In the meantime, all they can do is use the tools they have to adjust, and hope mother nature starts cooperating before they run out of resources.

Hillcrest Orchards is open September and October, providing apple picking, hay rides, school trips, and more.

