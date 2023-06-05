2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Farmers in Lorain County seeing effects of dry weather

By Katie Wilson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Without any rain lately, we wanted to know what local farmers are doing about it, and if their crops are starting to feel the effects.

“You don’t have to be an apple farmer to see that that guy’s not real happy,” said Hillcrest Orchards Owner Bill Dodd, referring to one of his apple trees.

Dodd is already seeing an impact on his younger apple trees.

That’s why he jumped into action to hook up his irrigation system this week, all sourced from his own pond.

Think of it like an IV drip for trees.

Dodd said it’s crucial for the younger trees that don’t have access to water storage, and while it’s certainly an investment, it’s what’s keeping his farm going right now.

“We’re dealing with mother nature and as a businessman, you have to try to control as many things as you can,” said Dodd. “Particularly in farming, you can’t control the weather, so you do the best you can to foresee things like this.”

Just as important as managing, adjusting.

Dodd delayed planting his corn and pumpkin until we get a big rain.

“Because its been so dry were like, ehh, let’s wait because we don’t want to have to do all that work and have it not come out of the ground,” said Dodd.

Dodd says ultimately, they won’t know the full effect this drought has had on their crops until harvest season.

In the meantime, all they can do is use the tools they have to adjust, and hope mother nature starts cooperating before they run out of resources.

Hillcrest Orchards is open September and October, providing apple picking, hay rides, school trips, and more.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
Many businesses in Amherst have restrictions: no more than 2 individuals under the age of 18...
Amherst police step up patrol after underage kids misbehave in businesses
Baby birds rescued by Cuyahoga Falls firefighters
Baby birds who fell out of nest rescued by Cuyahoga Falls firefighters