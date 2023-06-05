2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Geneva man dies in 3 vehicle crash

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old man died from injuries he suffered in a three-vehicle crash in Harpersfield Township just before 11 p.m. on May 22.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Ryan Thomason, of Geneva, was driving a Ford F-150 pick-up truck southbound on State Route 534 when a white minivan made a left turn from Old Harpersfield Road in front of him.

Thomason traveled off the right side of the road and struck an unoccupied Ford E-350 van.

Troopers said the accident remains under investigation and they are asking for any information on the white minivan.

If you can help, please call the troopers at (440)-969-1155 option #2.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
Cleveland police search for driver involved in deadly hit and run accident
Vehicle involved in turnpike road rage shooting
Troopers search for driver involved in road-rage shooting on Ohio Turnpike