Geneva man dies in 3 vehicle crash

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old man died from injuries he suffered in a three-vehicle crash in Harpersfield Township just before 11 p.m. on May 22.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Ryan Thomason, of Geneva, was driving a Ford F-150 pick-up truck southbound on State Route 534 when a white minivan made a left turn from Old Harpersfield Road in front of him.

Thomason traveled off the right side of the road and struck an unoccupied Ford E-350 van.

Troopers said the accident remains under investigation and they are asking for any information on the white minivan.

If you can help, please call the troopers at (440)-969-1155 option #2.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.