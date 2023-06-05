Geneva man dies in 3 vehicle crash
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old man died from injuries he suffered in a three-vehicle crash in Harpersfield Township just before 11 p.m. on May 22.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Ryan Thomason, of Geneva, was driving a Ford F-150 pick-up truck southbound on State Route 534 when a white minivan made a left turn from Old Harpersfield Road in front of him.
Thomason traveled off the right side of the road and struck an unoccupied Ford E-350 van.
Troopers said the accident remains under investigation and they are asking for any information on the white minivan.
If you can help, please call the troopers at (440)-969-1155 option #2.
