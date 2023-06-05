Man pleads guilty to killing a Bedford dad, son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old man pleaded guilty to stabbing a Bedford father and son to death in August 2022.

Roger Herring pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated murder. He will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick on June 26.

Roger Herring ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19, inside a home on Magnolia Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

When officers arrived, they said they found both men on the floor of the home, bleeding profusely.

The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His father was transported to Marymount Hospital and then flown to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the 47-year-old as Christopher Pate and the 19-year-old as Christopher Pate. (Source: Latasha Adams (Cleveland Crime and Remembrance Alert))

Herring was arrested a short time after the murders.

