Northeast Ohio Weather: Another week of mainly dry conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today is day 16 with no rain in the Cleveland area. Our weather is coming in from the north. High cloud cover this morning will give way to afternoon sunshine. Wildfire smoke from Canada will keep the afternoon sky hazy. High temperatures in the 70s today. Cooler near Lake Erie. This dry and generally cooler than normal pattern will persist through the middle part of the week. There is a small chance of a few lake effect showers and storms on Thursday. The team is monitoring the potential of some rain and storms later this upcoming weekend.

