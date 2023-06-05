2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Alleged ‘panty pirate’ in custody after victimizing 3 young women

A 30-year-old man is behind bars in Walker County after Huntsville police said three women's undergarments were stolen. (SOURCE: KPRC)
By Bryce Newberry
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KPRC) – An alleged “panty pirate” is in custody after police said he allegedly snatched underwear from three women in Texas over the last five months.

Officials said all three of the victims are women in their early 20s.

When police began asking questions, they said they were led to 30-year-old Brandon George. They said he was found lurking around a Houston apartment complex.

“He was always just kind of around the area and stuck out to some of those people down there,” Lt. Wade Roberts of the Huntsville Police Department said.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified said the panty theft is disturbing.

“Preying on young women is very violating and concerning,” she said. “You never know who’s watching.”

George is accused of going into three unlocked units and stealing the underwear of young women.

Police first arrested George last week, but he posted bond and got out of custody.

Authorities continued to investigate, however, and said they found several more pairs of panties in his apartment after a search.

“Some were tied to some belonging to our victims that we had already spoken with, and there were others that haven’t been accounted for,” Roberts said.

George was arrested again and is now behind bars on a $75,000 bond. He faces two charges for burglary.

Police said they were relieved his behavior did not escalate but are continuing to search for more potential victims.

“There could very well be more out there that we haven’t uncovered yet,” Roberts said.

Officials said George does not have a prior criminal history but may face additional charges.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

