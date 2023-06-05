2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Tim Allen’s comedy show coming to Northeast Ohio

Tim Allen, a cast member in the television series "Last Man Standing," poses at the FOX Summer...
Tim Allen, a cast member in the television series "Last Man Standing," poses at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party at Soho House West Hollywood, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tim Allen will be bringing his comedy show to Northeast Ohio in the fall.

A spokesperson for the Golden Globe Award-winning actor said Allen will be performing at Playhouse Square in Downtown Cleveland on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

HOW TO BUY TICKETS:

  • Pre-sale: June 8 at 10 a.m. - June 11 at 11:59 p.m.
    • Use password TIM
  • Public sale: June 12 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased from the Playhouse Square website.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

Cleveland Heights celebrates Pride Month
Parade the Circle and Solstice are back for another year!
Cleveland Museum of Art builds excitement for summer events
Cleveland Museum of Art builds excitement for summer events
Pride Parade in Cleveland
Pride in the CLE March celebrates LGBTQ+ community on June 3