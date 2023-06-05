Tim Allen’s comedy show coming to Northeast Ohio
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tim Allen will be bringing his comedy show to Northeast Ohio in the fall.
A spokesperson for the Golden Globe Award-winning actor said Allen will be performing at Playhouse Square in Downtown Cleveland on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
HOW TO BUY TICKETS:
- Pre-sale: June 8 at 10 a.m. - June 11 at 11:59 p.m.
- Use password TIM
- Public sale: June 12 at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased from the Playhouse Square website.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.