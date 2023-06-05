2 Strong 4 Bullies
Troopers search for driver involved in road-rage shooting on Ohio Turnpike

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers released surveillance pictures Monday of a driver believed to be involved in a road-rage shooting on the Ohio Turnpike on May 9.

According to troopers, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near State Route 4 in Groton Township.

The victim, who was not injured, told troopers he was eastbound on the turnpike when the driver of a white four-door sedan fired shots at him.

Vehicle involved in turnpike road rage shooting
Vehicle involved in turnpike road rage shooting((Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol))

Troopers said they located the suspect after reviewing surveillance video.

Turnpike road-rage shooting suspect
Turnpike road-rage shooting suspect((Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol))

He was last seen exiting the turnpike at US 250, minutes after the incident, said troopers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milan Post at (440) 234-2096

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

