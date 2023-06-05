CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A pickup truck crashed into a house, wedging its way between the deck and the roof of the front porch, the Champion Township Fire Department confirmed.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of North Park Ext. around 11 a.m. on June 2, according to CTFD.

CTFD said a fire truck and an ambulance responded to the scene.

The driver nor the residents of the home were hurt in the crash.

Authorities did not state what caused the driver to crash into the house.

The amount of damage the truck and the house sustained was not confirmed.

The Champion Township Fire Department shared this photo of the crash:

Truck crashes into front porch of Trumbull County house (Champion Township Fire Department)

