2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Trump lawyers meet with DOJ as decision nears on whether to bring charges in Mar-a-Lago case

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump met with Justice Department officials on Monday as a decision nears on whether to bring charges over the handling of classified documents at the former president’s Florida estate.

The Trump lawyers two weeks ago requested a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland to raise concerns about what they alleged was prosecutorial misconduct and overreach by the team led by special counsel Jack Smith. But a defense attorney meeting with Justice Department officials is also often used as an opportunity to try to persuade them against bringing criminal charges.

A trio of Trump attorneys — James Trusty, John Rowley and Lindsey Halligan — exited the Justice Department building in Washington on Monday morning after more than an hour inside. They got into a black sport utility vehicle and did not respond to reporters’ questions.

Trump's attorneys have not found the classified documents he described having in a July 2021 recording. (CNN, WZTV, WRTV, POOL, FOX NEWS, DOD, DOJ)

It was not immediately clear who from the Justice Department attended the meeting. A spokesman for Smith had no immediate comment, and a Justice Department spokesman did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago is believed to be near its end, with a charging decision likely soon. Prosecutors have placed a broad cross section of witnesses, including lawyers for Trump and close aides, before a grand jury.

Besides the Mar-a-Lago investigation, Smith is leading a separate probe into efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.

It’s not clear when or if charges might be brought.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www/twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
Cleveland City Council expected to approve the city’s first designated outdoor drinking area
Akron Police file photo
Akron child struck by car, suffers ‘minor injuries,’ police say
Elyria parent that maced 2 principals indicted in Lorain County