2 suspects rob Fairlawn vape shop at gunpoint

Vape shop robbery suspect
Vape shop robbery suspect((Source: Fairlawn police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police are looking for two male suspects who robbed a vape shop at gunpoint Monday evening.

Officers were called to Royal Smokes in the 2700 block of W. Market St. around 8:25 p.m. for a report of a robbery in progress.

When officers arrived, the suspects had already fled the store.

Witnesses told them, the two suspects had walked into the store, pointed guns at the clerk and demanded cash and vaping supplies.

After the robbery, the suspects left the store.

Nobody was injured.

Police said both suspects are Black males between the ages of 18 and 21.

One suspect was wearing a red hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairlawn police at 330-670-4309.

