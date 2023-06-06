30-year-old man dies in shooting on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 30-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday.

Officers said the victim was found in the 3800 block of W. 38th St.

This is in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Billy Legrone, of Cleveland.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for additional information.

