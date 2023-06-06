2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

30-year-old man dies in shooting on Cleveland’s West Side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 30-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday.

Officers said the victim was found in the 3800 block of W. 38th St.

This is in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Billy Legrone, of Cleveland.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

Driver arrested for deadly hit and run accident in Cleveland
A comprehensive strategy to reimagine downtown Cleveland will be unveiled to the public for the...
Cleveland city leaders to unveil plan for reimagined downtown
19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge