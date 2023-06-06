Barberton Fire Department delivers baby boy

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - In the early morning of June 1, Barberton firefighters responded to a call from a mother-to be just after her water broke.

When EMS arrived on the scene on Robinson Avenue, mother, Mariah Foster, was already crowning, according to Barberton Fire Department.

Capt. Duane Milford, one of the four responders on the scene, said after only four pushes the baby’s head was visible and after only a few more the baby boy make his arrival.

Mother and baby were both transported to Akron General Hospital, according to Barberton Fire Department.

Milford shared this was a rare occurrence and his first delivery call.

