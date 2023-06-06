Bratenahl police chase ends in Cleveland after truck crashes into porch

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bratenahl police chase of a stolen vehicle ended in Cleveland early Tuesday morning.

Police say a stolen 2021 Ram truck passed a police car on I-90 around 3:30 a.m..

The truck was traveling well over 100 miles per hour at the time, officials say.

Officers attempted a traffic stop and began to pursue the truck after it failed to pull over.

Police say the chase ended when the truck crashed into the porch of an apartment building at East 40th Street near Case Court.

Police say the truck crashed into the porch of an apartment building on east 40th Street. (Source: Bratenahl Police Department)

the driver and two passengers fled the scene and were pursued on foot, officials say.

The driver, 19-year-old Markeise Billups, was caught and arrested.

Two firearms were recovered from the car, one deemed stolen, officials say.

Police say Billups will be charged with multiple felony offenses, including failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, improper handling of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

The truck was reported missing from Willoughby Hills in late May, officials say.

