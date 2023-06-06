Canton woman arrested for arson at the YMCA

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton woman is under arrest for allegedly starting a fire in the basement of the Canton YMCA.

Firefighters were called out to the building in the 200 block of 6th St. NE around 12:20 p.m. on Monday.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and there were no injuries.

Lakenya Jones, 36, is charged with aggravated arson and is currently being held in the Stark County Jail.

