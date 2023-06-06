CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 8-year-old boy recovering after being hit by car outside Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 8-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a car outside his home in Akron.

The child’s mother shared the family’s security camera footage with 19 News, showing the moment her son was hit while trying to cross Battles Avenue on May 27.

“My son was on the ground crying, there was a lot going on,” said Ashley Wright. “God really has my back. Every time, he always comes through for me and my family.”

The child was leaving the park across the street; the video shows him sprinting toward his home when an SUV ran into him.

He tumbled several times before getting back on his feet and walking back toward the park.

The video shows the driver pull forward several car lengths before stopping.

Akron police told 19 News they reviewed the case and determined no charges will be filed and the driver will not receive a citation.

“You never know what’s going on. What somebody else is looking at, what somebody else’s attention is on,” Wright said. “Almost every week we have a conversation like that.”

She said her son is doing well physically but is struggling psychologically.

