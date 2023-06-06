Cleveland Browns begin removal of FirstEnergy signs from stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns fans noticed the stadium started removing FirstEnergy signs Monday afternoon.

Back in April, the Browns ended their naming rights agreement with the company, making the home of the football team the Cleveland Browns Stadium once again.

At the time, the Browns stated the decision was “amicable.”

The naming rights to the stadium were sold to FirstEnergy for a reported $107 million in 2013, according to Cleveland City Council.

After a decade of FirstEnergy Stadium, fans were outspoken when the name change was first reported.

“Clevelanders own the stadium, and it is only fitting to call it by a name of which we can all be proud,” Councilman Brian Kazy said.

