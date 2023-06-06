2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Browns begin removal of FirstEnergy signs from stadium

Cleveland Browns begin removal of FirstEnergy signs from stadium
Cleveland Browns begin removal of FirstEnergy signs from stadium(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns fans noticed the stadium started removing FirstEnergy signs Monday afternoon.

Back in April, the Browns ended their naming rights agreement with the company, making the home of the football team the Cleveland Browns Stadium once again.

At the time, the Browns stated the decision was “amicable.”

The naming rights to the stadium were sold to FirstEnergy for a reported $107 million in 2013, according to Cleveland City Council.

After a decade of FirstEnergy Stadium, fans were outspoken when the name change was first reported.

“Clevelanders own the stadium, and it is only fitting to call it by a name of which we can all be proud,” Councilman Brian Kazy said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
Many businesses in Amherst have restrictions: no more than 2 individuals under the age of 18...
Amherst police step up patrol after underage kids misbehave in businesses
Baby birds rescued by Cuyahoga Falls firefighters
Baby birds who fell out of nest rescued by Cuyahoga Falls firefighters