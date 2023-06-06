2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland city leaders to unveil plan for reimagined downtown

A comprehensive strategy to reimagine downtown Cleveland will be unveiled to the public for the...
A comprehensive strategy to reimagine downtown Cleveland will be unveiled to the public for the first time Tuesday.(PRNewswire)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A comprehensive strategy to reimagine downtown Cleveland will be unveiled to the public for the first time Tuesday.

Community partners including the City of Cleveland, Downtown Cleveland Alliance and Cuyahoga County will be unveiling the new improvements at 10:30 a.m..

Mayor Justin Bibb will be joined by Downtown Cleveland Alliance President & CEO Michael Deemer, County Executive Chris Ronayne and Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack in Mall C to discuss the new improvement plan.

