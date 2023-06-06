2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland woman claims apartment is infested with mice, mold

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A resident at Rainbow Terrace apartments in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood said her apartment is infested with mice and mold.

Keisha McClure said the conditions are unbearable as she and her children live there.

“Mice feces all back here,” McClure said.

McClure claimed the property’s management has not done anything to clean up the mess, so she called the 19 Troubleshooters.

Coincidentally, as soon as 19 News showed up with a camera, we saw an exterminator putting down mouse traps in McClure’s unit.

“Only reason why they are here now is because of you guys,” McClure said. “They didn’t clean this hallway they got wind y’all were coming.”

19 News stopped by the main office hoping to get their side of the story.

An employee did not want to go on camera, however they said they have exterminators by every week.

Any tenant who calls with a rodent issue will get their unit treated.

The property management also said they are currently renovating the complex, building by building.

It’s unclear when McClure’s building will be up in that rotation. In the meantime, she hope the mice problem is solved for good.

