Credit union in Parma robbed
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a Parma credit union Tuesday.
According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, at approximately 12:45 p.m., a man robbed the Credit Union of Ohio located at 5341 Pearl Road and then fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The man was wearing a bandana, sunglasses and has tattoos.
If you have any information about this crime please call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the Parma Police Department at (440) 885-1234.
