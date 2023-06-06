Credit union in Parma robbed

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a Parma credit union Tuesday.

According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, at approximately 12:45 p.m., a man robbed the Credit Union of Ohio located at 5341 Pearl Road and then fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was wearing a bandana, sunglasses and has tattoos.

If you have any information about this crime please call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the Parma Police Department at (440) 885-1234.

