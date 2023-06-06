Driver arrested for deadly hit and run accident in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver wanted for causing a fatal hit and run accident on Sunday evening is now in custody.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of St. Clair Ave.

Police said the 64-year-old victim was walking south across the street, not in a crosswalk, when he was struck by a westbound Volvo SUV.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified him as Thomas Divita, of Euclid.

According to police, the driver of the Volvo was travelling well in excess of the 35 MPH speed limit.

After the accident, the driver fled the scene, but was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Erie County.

19 News has reached out to officials for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.