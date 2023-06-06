2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Driver arrested for deadly hit and run accident in Cleveland

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver wanted for causing a fatal hit and run accident on Sunday evening is now in custody.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of St. Clair Ave.

Police said the 64-year-old victim was walking south across the street, not in a crosswalk, when he was struck by a westbound Volvo SUV.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified him as Thomas Divita, of Euclid.

According to police, the driver of the Volvo was travelling well in excess of the 35 MPH speed limit.

After the accident, the driver fled the scene, but was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Erie County.

19 News has reached out to officials for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

30-year-old man dies in shooting on Cleveland’s West Side
A comprehensive strategy to reimagine downtown Cleveland will be unveiled to the public for the...
Cleveland city leaders to unveil plan for reimagined downtown
19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge