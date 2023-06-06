2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire officials warn people about dangerous conditions during dry spell

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It’s been 17 days since Northeast Ohio has seen any significant rainfall.

And while the pleasant temperatures are welcome, the dry conditions pose a fire risk.

Chardon Fire Chief Justin Geiss says it’s a dangerous time and we have to take precautions, to lower the chances of brush fires.

“With the lack of rainfall we’ve had, everyone has enjoyed the sunshine but unfortunately all the grass and leaves have become dried out and is very susceptible to catching fire,” he said. “Most of the time brush fires start from someone that’s burning something that shouldn’t have been burning in poor conditions, whether it be too dry or too windy and it generally gets away from them,” said Geiss.

The State Fire Marshall says open burns are not allowed during the months of March, April and May between 6am and 6pm. Barbecues and recreational fires are allowed, as long as they’re done responsibly.

Fire officials encourage people to look up the ordinances where they reside.

