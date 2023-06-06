2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lawrence Township Police search for 8 missing golf carts, make 1 arrest

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Lawrence Township Police are actively searching for eight stolen golf carts after making in arrest in one attempted theft.

Police said Monday night they received a call of a man attempting to steal a golf cart from Clay’s Park.

Security chased the man, but he got away, possibly with an injury. They were able to identify the man as Adam Boylen.

While officers were in the park, they were told Boylen was limping, wearing a beach towel and possibly in the Melody Barn.

They found Boylen and he was taken into custody.

According to police, Boylen will be treated for his injuries and booked at Stark County Jail for motor vehicle theft, breaking and entering and two count of criminal damaging.

Eight golf carts are still missing from the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Brad Henson or Ptl. Scott Jones at 330-854-2096 or 330-854-4114.

