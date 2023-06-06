2 Strong 4 Bullies
Myles Garrett: Browns players ‘have more work to do in the community’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett reacted Tuesday to the reports of 3 Browns players being robbed in the past week.

“I’m not dismayed at all,” Garrett said on day 1 of the team’s mandatory minicamp. “At the end of the day, it shows that me, my team, and I think all of us here at the Browns, have more to do, have more work to do in the community to show that there’s more that we can do here. There’s still more lessons that we need to give each other because it’s not just one side or another side. Things like this happen because of so many different actions that led up to that. And for them to feel like they have to do that for whatever needs, whether it’s funds or thrill, whatever it is, let them know that this is not the action that they need to take to get what they want.”

Defensive players Greg Newsome and Perrion Winfrey were reportedly robbed at gunpoint Monday around 3:30 a.m. outside a downtown nightclub.

Newsome and running back Demetric Felton reportedly had their cars stolen.

