Northeast Ohio SPCA offering free vaccine clinic

(Source: Northeast Ohio SPCA)
By Madeline Harden
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio SPCA is hosting a free vaccine clinic at its wellness clinic on June 24.

Officials say the clinic will provide and administer preventative vaccines for cats and dogs at 9691 Brookpark Road from 9 a.m. to 1p.m., no appointment necessary.

The vaccines provided by Petco Love protect dogs against distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza and parvovirus and protect cats against feline rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia, according to a release.

Northeast Ohio SPCA will also provide rabies vaccines for $12 and microchipping for $20.

