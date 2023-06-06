Northeast Ohio SPCA offering free vaccine clinic
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio SPCA is hosting a free vaccine clinic at its wellness clinic on June 24.
Officials say the clinic will provide and administer preventative vaccines for cats and dogs at 9691 Brookpark Road from 9 a.m. to 1p.m., no appointment necessary.
The vaccines provided by Petco Love protect dogs against distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza and parvovirus and protect cats against feline rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia, according to a release.
Northeast Ohio SPCA will also provide rabies vaccines for $12 and microchipping for $20.
