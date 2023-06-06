Northeast Ohio SPCA offering free vaccine clinic

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio SPCA is hosting a free vaccine clinic at its wellness clinic on June 24.

Officials say the clinic will provide and administer preventative vaccines for cats and dogs at 9691 Brookpark Road from 9 a.m. to 1p.m., no appointment necessary.

The vaccines provided by Petco Love protect dogs against distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza and parvovirus and protect cats against feline rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia, according to a release.

Northeast Ohio SPCA will also provide rabies vaccines for $12 and microchipping for $20.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.