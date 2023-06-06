Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry and cool pattern rolls on

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today is day 17 with no rain in Cleveland. Our weather continues to come in from the north. Humidity levels remain low and the forecast is for below normal temperatures the next few days. You are noticing this mostly during the early mornings. High clouds around today with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Many will drop into the 40s by early tomorrow morning. Sunshine tomorrow and cool. Afternoon temperatures in the 65 to 70 degree range. A weak disturbance Thursday will lead to more cloud cover and a risk of a few late day showers east of Cleveland. The high on Thursday again in the 65 to 70 degree range.

