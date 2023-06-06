2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspected Norton road rage shooter remains held without bond

George Jensen/Dacarrei Kinard
George Jensen/Dacarrei Kinard(U.S. Marshals)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 30-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another motorist during a road rage incident in Norton last month, appeared before a judge in Barberton Municipal Court Tuesday morning.

The judge ordered Dacarrei Kinard continued to be held at the Summit County Jail without bond and his case will now be bound over to the grand jury.

Norton police said Kinard shot George Jensen on I-76 around 5:30 p.m. on May 17.

After he was shot, Jenson lost control of his car and crashed into a concrete median.

George Jensen
George Jensen (Anthony Jensen)

Officers responded to the accident scene and discovered Jensen was suffering from several gunshot wounds. Jensen was transported to Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m. on May 17.

Beloved Akron husband, son, and brother killed in road rage shooting on I-76 in Norton

Northern Ohio U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “The Norton Police Department worked nonstop to gather information, follow up on tips from the public, and ultimately make an identification for this suspect.”

Hours after Norton police identified Kinard as the suspect, he was arrested by members of the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and the Columbus Police Department’s SWAT Team on May 31.

Dacarrei Kinard being taken into custody on May 31, 2023
Dacarrei Kinard being taken into custody on May 31, 2023(U.S. Marshals)

