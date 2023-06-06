Teen boy shot in Akron at reported gambling house

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were arrested after a shooting Monday night.

Police say they found a 16-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound when they responded to a call in the 800 block of Brown Street around 7:15 p.m..

Officers responded to the Royal Queens Party Center where the teen reportedly pulled out a gun after entering the building.

According to a 22-year-old employee, a struggle over the gun resulted in the teenager’s gunshot wound.

The teen was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital with a non-life threatening injury, officials say.

The establishment was on the police department’s radar as a reported gambling house, and gambling equipment and machines were taken as pieces of evidence.

34-year-old Billy Walker, who is believed to lease the building, and 19-year-old Donovan Alexander, manager of the gambling operation, were arrested when they arrived on scene.

Police say both men were charged with operating a gambling house.

The teenage boy is facing charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Citizens may also provide anonymous information to the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS

