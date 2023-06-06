3 more fugitives off the streets in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s department arrested three fugitives in the past three days, all of whom were been featured at some point on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.

Cleveland 19, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, features three fugitives every week in which tipsters can remain anonymous and get a reward for turning in a suspect.

Since the program began in November of last year, 48% of the fugitives featured have either turned themselves in or been arrest by the sheriff’s department because of a tip.

Here are the three fugitives arrest this week, all because of tips called into Crime Stoppers:

Charges:

Abduction

Assault

Petty Theft

This stems from an incident that occurred in 2017. It’s alleged that Clarence Flowers strangled and bit the victim on their right leg as the victim attempted to get out of Flowers’ vehicle. After driving the victim to his home, he dragged them inside and slammed them on the floor. Flowers is also accused of stealing money from the victim during the incident. He has a criminal history with the Sheriff’s Department dating back to the early 2000′s and also has a warrant with the Cleveland Police Department for Aggravated Menacing.

Charges:

Kidnapping (Sexual Motivation Specs) (Sexual Violent Predator Specs)

Rape (Sexual Violent Predator Specs) (x3)

Vernon Wright is charged with kidnapping and rape stemming from an incident that occurred in July of 2013. Wright allegedly took a male to his residence and raped him by force. He then transported the male to an unknown location and dropped him off. Wright has a criminal history dating back to 1977.

Charges:

Murder (Firearms Specs)

Aggravated Robbery (Firearms Specs) x4

Aggravated Burglary (Firearms Specs) x4

Robbery (Firearms Specs) x4

Felonious Assault (Firearms Specs) x4

This case originates out of the Maple Heights Police Department. Loni Griffin is wanted in connection with a murder as well as multiple counts of aggravated robbery and burglary. According to the indictment this murder was alleged to have been committed during the robbery. Griffin’s co-defendants on this case are currently in custody and we are in need of any information from the community on Griffin’s location so that this case can proceed. She also has warrants with Maple Heights for criminal damaging and Shaker Heights for driving under suspension.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.