Willoughby police search for veteran grave vandal

Willoughby Police file photo
Willoughby Police file photo(Willoughby Police)
By Madeline Harden
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say they are looking for information related to a vandalism incident at Madison Cemetery in Willoughby.

Police say veteran flags were ripped and removed off of multiple grave sites June 1 late in the day.

It is unknown the identity or number of suspects, according to police.

Police are seeking any information related to the situation and anyone with information can contact the Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.

Madison Cemetery had no comment on the vandalism.

Among the veteran gravesites include 95 Civil War veterans, according to its site.

