2 men vandalize Dollar General on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are wanted for vandalizing a Dollar General store last month.

Cleveland police said the crime happened at the store located in the 9200 block of Madison Ave. on May 23 around 11:30 a.m.

This is in the city’s Cudell neighborhood.

Police said the men will be charged with theft and vandalism.

If you have any information, please contact the First District Detective Gessino at (216) 623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line (216) 252-7463.

