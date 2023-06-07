Akron offering $2K sign on bonuses for new police officers

SUMMIT COUNT, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron is currently accepting applications for new police officers.

According to city officials, their next exam is scheduled for this fall and applications will be accepted through Sept. 8, 2023.

“Serving the residents of this city as a police officer is among the most challenging and rewarding calls to public service,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.

Candidates must meet several baseline qualifications to be eligible, including:

• 20.5 - 45 years old by the application closing date (September 8, 2023)

• High school diploma or GED

• Valid driver’s license

• United States Citizen or have a valid permanent resident card

Candidates must also pass written tests, a physical fitness test, a background investigation, and a polygraph examination.

The City of Akron also awards bonus points to those candidates who pass the written test and meet a residency requirement, have served in active duty in the armed forces of the United States for more than 180 days and were honorably discharged, have completed accredited college course work, and/or have successfully completed a Peace Officer Basic Training Academy approved by the OPOTC.

Compensation for an entry level police officer begins at $30.61 per hour ($63,668.80 annually) and includes a generous benefits package consisting of medical and prescription coverage, dental and vision insurance, life insurance at no cost, paid vacation time, sick leave, and paid holidays.

New officers are also eligible for a $2,000 sign-on bonus.

Click here to apply.

