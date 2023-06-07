American Red Cross is asking for blood donors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Red Cross is asking for people to step forward and donate blood and platelets.

According to Red Cross representatives, they experienced a “concerning shortfall” in donations last month.

As a thank-you, all who come to give in June will get a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice, and they’ll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.

The list below shows where you can donate until June 30.

American Red Cross Blood Donation Centers

Warzel Blood Donation Center 3747 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Parma Blood Donation Center

5585 Pearl Rd., Parma

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Summit Blood Donation Center

501 W. Market St., Akron

Sundays, Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesdays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Ashtabula County

Ashtabula

6/8/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashtabula Towne Square, 3315 N Ridge Rd E

6/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4317 Park Ave.

6/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lake Lodge 208, 3115 Lake Rd W

6/22/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 263 W. Prospect

Conneaut

6/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Leaf United Methodist Church, 110 Gateway Avenue

Geneva

6/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 89 South Broadway

6/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Peoples Church, 300 South Ridge East

Pierpont

6/29/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ducro Services, 1071 State Route 7 North

Cuyahoga County

Bay Village

6/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bay Lodge, 492 Bradley Road

Beachwood

6/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., University Hospitals Minoff Health Center, 3909 Orange Pl

6/10/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Beachwood Public Library, 25501 Shaker Blvd.

6/16/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Beachwood Community Center, 25451 Fairmount Blvd

6/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd.

Brecksville

6/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library Brecksville Branch, 9089 Brecksville Road

6/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brecksville Community Center, One Community Drive

Broadview Heights

6/23/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Broadview Heights Leo H. Bender Community Center, 9543 Broadview Rd.

6/27/2023: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Cuyahoga Valley Church, 5055 E. Wallings Rd.

Cleveland

6/7/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., MetroHealth Medical Center, 2500 Metrohealth Drive

6/7/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, 10300 Carnegie Ave.

6/10/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grace Church Middleburg Heights, 7393 Pearl Road

6/15/2023: 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Progressive Field, 2401 Ontario St.

6/21/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, 10300 Carnegie Ave.

6/29/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lutheran Hospital, 1730 West 25th Street

Cleveland Heights

6/13/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd.

6/19/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cleveland Heights Library, 2345 Lee Road

Fairview Park

6/14/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fairview Park City Hall, 20777 Lorain Rd

Garfield Heights

6/14/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Marymount Hospital, 12300 McCracken Road

Independence

6/12/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Independence Community Center, 6363 Selig Drive

6/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Independence Community Center, 6363 Selig Drive

Lakewood

6/11/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lakewood High School, 14100 Franklin Blvd

6/18/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Luke Catholic Church, 1212 Bunts Rd

6/26/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakewood Women’s Club Pavilion, 14532 Lake Ave.

Mayfield Village

6/8/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mayfield Village Civic Center, 6622 Wilson Mills Rd.

6/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Mayfield Branch Library, 500 SOM Center

6/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Beta Drive

6/29/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mayfield Village Civic Center, 6622 Wilson Mills Rd.

Middleburg Heights

6/19/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middleburg Hts Comm Center, 16000 Bagley Rd

North Olmsted

6/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Olmsted Community Cabin, 28114 Lorain Rd.

6/16/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library North Olmsted Branch, 27403 Lorain Road

North Royalton

6/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library North Royalton Branch, 5071 Wallings Rd

Olmsted Falls

6/12/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary of the Falls Church, 25615 Bagley Rd

6/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olmsted Township, 7900 Fitch Rd.

Parma

6/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., UH Parma Medical Center, 7007 Powers Blvd.

6/14/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Schnitz Ale Brewery, 5729 Pearl Rd

Pepper Pike

6/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Orange Branch Cuyahoga County Public Library, 31975 Chagrin Blvd

6/29/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Boulevard

Rocky River

6/16/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Rocky River Public Library, 1600 Hampton Road

6/19/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rocky River Civic Center, 21016 Hilliard Blvd.

Seven Hills

6/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Seven Hills Cmnty Rec Center, 7777 Summitview Drive

Solon

6/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7196 SOM Center Road

6/14/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Solon Public Library, 34125 Portz Pkwy

6/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, 32001 Cannon Road

Strongsville

6/8/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Strongsville Family Health & Surgery Center, 16761 Southpark Center

6/13/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ehrnfelt Recreation Center, 18100 Royalton Rd

6/23/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cuyahoga County Library Strongsville Branch, 18700 Westwood Dr

Valley View

6/30/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Valley View Community Center, 6828 Hathaway Road

Walton Hills

6/26/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walton Hills Event Center, 14660 Alexander Rd

Warrensville Heights

6/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cleveland Marriott East, 26300 Harvard Rd.

Westlake

6/20/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Ladislas Parish, 2345 Bassett Rd.

Erie County

Huron

6/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 225 Williams St.

6/21/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sawmill Creek Resort, 400 Sawmill Creek Drive

Sandusky

6/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave

6/9/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Firelands Health, 1912 Hayes Ave Sandusky

6/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave

6/15/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sandusky Mall, Rt. 250 Milan Rd.

6/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave

6/23/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Erie County Commissioners, 2900 Columbus Ave

6/30/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Firelands Health, 1912 Hayes Ave Sandusky

Geauga County

Chagrin Falls

6/8/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bainbridge Town Hall, 17826 Chillicothe Rd

6/13/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bainbridge Library, 17222 Snyder Rd.

6/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Adam Hall, 11455 E. Washington St.

Chardon

6/13/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Geauga Library Administration Building, 12701 Ravenwood Dr.

6/16/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Munson Town Hall, 12210 Auburn Rd.

Chesterland

6/19/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Mark Lutheran Church, 11900 Chillicother Rd.

6/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mayfield Church, 7747 Mayfield Rd.

Middlefield

6/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middlefield Library, 16167 East High

6/23/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Middlefield Library, 16167 East High

Lake County

Kirtland

6/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kirtland Community Center, 7900 Euclid-Chardon Rd.

Mentor

6/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Catholic High School, 6733 Reynolds Rd.

6/9/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Great Lakes Mall, 7850 Mentor Ave.

6/16/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hope Ridge United Methodist Church, 9870 Johnnycake Ridge Rd

6/19/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd.

6/23/2023: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Mentor Civic Arena, 8600 Munson Rd.

6/29/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mentor Library, 8215 Mentor Ave.

6/30/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Great Lakes Mall, 7850 Mentor Ave.

Painesville

6/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Mentor Ave

6/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Morley Library, 184 Phelps Street

6/18/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Painesville United Methodist, 71 North Park Place

6/26/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lake County YMCA Central Branch, 933 Mentor Ave.

6/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Concord Community Center, 7671 Auburn Rd.

Perry

6/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Cyprian Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Road

Wickliffe

6/12/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wickliffe Community Center, 900 Worden Road

6/26/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wickliffe Public Library, 1713 Lincoln Rd.

Willoughby

6/11/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirtland Country Club, 39438 Kirtland Rd.

6/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., UH Lake West Medical Center, 36000 Euclid Ave.

Willoughby Hills

6/22/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Family Health Center Willoughby Hills, 2550 SOM Center Rd.

Willowick

6/18/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St

Lorain County

Avon

6/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Avon Isle Park, 37080 Detroit Road

6/26/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Richard E. Jacobs Health Campus, 33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd.

Avon Lake

6/19/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Avon Lake Public Library, 32649 Electric Blvd.

6/23/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Joseph Parish, 32946 Electric Blvd

6/30/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Avon Lake United Church of Christ, 32801 Electric Blvd.

Columbia Station

6/25/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christ Church, 23080 Royalton Rd.

Elyria

6/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cleveland Clinic Elyria Family Health Center, 303 Chestnut Commons, Family Health & Surgery Center

North Ridgeville

6/22/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., North Ridgeville Public Library, 35700 Bainbridge Road

