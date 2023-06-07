2 Strong 4 Bullies
Berea implements speed monitors after resident complaints

(WKYT)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Complaints from Berea residents has lead to speed monitors on popular roads in the city.

Berea police say speeding complaints and traffic collisions lead to extra police enforcement.

The signs will be able to show a drivers speed and provide roadway statistics, officials say.

The speed monitors are posted around the city at Scaffold Cane Road, Prospect Street and Central Park Avenue.

