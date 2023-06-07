Bike, tricycles stolen from Cleveland shed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two tricycles and bikes were stolen out of a shed in the city’s Tremont neighborhood.

Cleveland police said around 6:30 a.m. on May 22, a suspect forced open a shed in the 2300 block of W. 14th Street and stole two tricycles.

He then came back with a second suspect and took more bikes, said police.

If anyone has any information on this crime, please contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

