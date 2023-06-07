Browns’ Deshaun Watson building confidence with coaches, teammates as offseason continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the days dwindle down until the beginning of the 2023-24 NFL season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to build back his confidence in himself, as well as with his teammates and coaching staff.

“I’m pretty far ahead of where I was last year in terms of football and being on the field,” said Watson at a press conference earlier Wednesday afternoon. “I’m trying to adapt to different teammates, how they run routes, how Kevin (Stefanski) calls the plays, and just being able to process the game at the speed I know.”

After not being on the field since Jan. 3, 2021 and being suspended for 11 games last season due to violations of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, in light of 24 claims of sexual misconduct that occurred during his time in Houston with the Texans, Watson’s return came with some rust.

“Whenever I got back on the field last year, I was building that confidence up, took a break, came back and built it back up,” said Watson. “But having this offseason and being full-throttle definitely has caught back up with me.”

During his run of six games, Watson finished with 1,102 passing yards, seven touchdowns, five interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 79.1 per ESPN.

But for Watson, the top priority for him this offseason is rebuilding his self-confidence and trust in himself.

“The biggest thing is the confidence level; knowing who I am, trusting what I do, trusting the work I put in these past couple of years to get back to this position that I’m in and the opportunity to go out there and try to win some games and doing it with the guys we have on the field,” said Watson. “So, I’m enjoying myself, I’m having fun, and just keep stacking the days.”

The Browns’ preseason schedule begins Thursday, Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio for the annual NFL Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.