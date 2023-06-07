2 Strong 4 Bullies
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man dumps dozens of scrap tires on private property in Akron, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Surveillance cameras caught a man dumping dozens of scrap tires on private property, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding the suspect.

Police said the incident happened at 7:55 p.m. on May 23.

Depending on the size of the tires, the property owner will now have to pay between $550 to $880 to properly dispose of them, police stated.

Police said an investigation into the incident led to felony warrants being issued for the arrest of Gabriel Brown.

He is charged with illegally transporting and dumping scrap tires, according to police.

Brown was described by police as 47 years old, approximately 5′9″ tall, and approximately 180 pounds.

Take a close look at the prior mugshot of Brown shared by police:

Akron Police encourage the community to not rent vehicles to people who you do not know or cannot obtain a full identity from.

If you have any information about the suspect or this crime, call Akron Police at 330-375-2181; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

